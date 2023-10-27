Why is WD-40 Flying off the Shelves in Michigan?

You guys do an old Alabama kid's heart some good with this one. However, you really shouldn't do this under certain circumstances.

You may have noticed in some stores across Michigan that there is less WD-40 on the shelves of your local or big-box hardware store. In all my years of enduring southern redneck-ery, the reason why folks are buying WD-40 this time of year is truly ingenious.

I discovered the trend for WD-40 just hours after noticing the first black spots on my pumpkin this morning, which only added to the hilarity for me. If you are like me and didn't know, apparently WD-40 is an option to keep your pumpkins looking healthy all spooky season long.

Once you carve your jack-o-lantern up and name him Lewis, spray a light coating of WD-40 on it, and like magic, your pumpkin will be more likely to survive through Halloween night.

There is one small hangup to this tactic though. WD-40 is a wonder product and has many uses other than silencing squeaky door hinges.

For instance, I showed my co-workers a few weeks ago that it can be used as wasp spray in a pinch. Well, if WD-40 can take down a wasp, it wouldn't be too shocking to know it isn't healthy for wildlife. So if you're looking to dispose of your pumpkin by letting the wildlife take care of it for you, you should not spray WD-40 on it.

You could instead use a diluted water and vinegar mixture to have the same effect as the WD-40. The link below tells you exactly how to deal with your pumpkin after spooky season has ended.

