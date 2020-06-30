Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Apollo Of Calhoun County

Meet Apollo, a smart boy with leading man good looks available at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Appolo is not just another pretty face, he's a very smart boy as well. He already knows some basic commands like sit, lay down, and rollover. Apollo loves to play with tennis balls and go for walks and does well on a leash. He is listed as a Border Collie mix though he would rather you chase him while he has the ball then fetch it for you.😂Apollo is between 1 ½ to 2 years old and is housetrained. Being in a kennel is not his favorite but after he's had some playtime and potty breaks he usually settles down for a nap.

Courtesy of HSSCM

A fenced-in yard is recommended for Appolo's forever home. Apollo would probably not make the best apartment companion. He has gotten along with other dogs and might do well in a home that has another dog pending a meet and greet, and would need more testing with cats. Appolo would do well in a home with children 8 years or older.

More about Apollo:

Date of birth: June 2018

Coat length: short

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Size: medium

Would you like to make Apollo a part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

