Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Hoover Of Calhoun County

Meet Hoover, a handsome tuxedo boy hoping to find his own forever home.

Hoover believes every day is a good day to dress to the nines. This tuxedoed gent is a typical cat with sweet and independent sides. Hoover can be vocal and enjoys long conversations and hearing about your day. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say Hoover was found as a stray. No place for a dapper gent and he gladly left that life behind.

Hoover of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Hoover is just over 1-year-old. He loves to explore and watch birds from the comfort of a pile of warm fuzzy blankets. He gets along great with other cats. Staff at HSSCM say with a slow and positive introduction, Hoover would likely adjust to a cat-friendly dog.

Hoover will let you hold him for short periods of time, but as a strong independent man, he prefers to be on the ground playing with a fun wand toy. Because of his preference for not being held long, a home with older children with previous cat experience is recommended.

Would you like to make Hoover a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but would like to see the other available animals first? Volunteers with HSSCM have been reading stories to the cats and dogs. View the videos below and on the HSSCM social media page. It's a great way to check the kitties out before meeting them while listening to a great story.

