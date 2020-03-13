Willard Library In Battle Creek Announces Closure

The Battle Creek Library system has been affected by the current virus outbreak. Cathy Lucas, Willard Library Director, issued a press release Friday afternoon announcing the closing of Willard Library at least through April 5th.

While the library downtown and the Helen Warner Branch will be closed to the public, library staff will be working. As such, they will offer the following services:

Curbside hold pickup: Beginning Monday, March 16, cardholders may reserve materials at willardlibrary.org or call us at 269-968-8166, ext. 513. Materials may be picked up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Once you are notified your materials are ready for pick-up, they ask that you either call before you leave home or call on your cell phone when you are outside the library. Please be aware that no disinfecting process exists for library materials.

Several apps are available: Hoopla, Libby, Overdrive, RB Digital, and Freegal Music--that offer hundreds of ebooks, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, magazines, and music for streaming or downloading. At tinyurl.com/WLDownloads you can learn how they work. If you have questions call 269-968-8166, ext. 513, and the staff will talk you through using the app.

Information services: Reference librarians are available to answer questions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

As announced earlier, due dates have been extended and no fines will be levied during this time.