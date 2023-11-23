ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — With Jim Harbaugh nowhere in sight, J.J. McCarthy and No. 3 Michigan stared down No. 2 Ohio State and ran the school’s win streak against the Buckeyes to three games with a 30-24 victory on Saturday in maybe the most consequential game in the history of the storied rivalry.

Michigan’s Rod Moore intercepted Kyle McCord’s wobbly pass intended for All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. at the Wolverines 21-yard line with 25 seconds left, setting off a wild celebration.

McCarthy took a knee, Michigan fans poured over the brick walls of The Big House and onto the field, and the Wolverines (12-0, 9-0) were off to their third straight Big Ten title game. Michigan is a victory away from a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day fell to 1-3 against the Wolverines as the Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1) once again lost the most important game on their schedule.

McCarthy went 16 for 20 for 148 yards and a touchdown. If this was the third-year player’s final appearance in The Game, he’ll finish 3-0.

Harbaugh served the final game of a three-game suspension over allegations of in-person scouting and sign stealing. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was again filling for his boss and seemed to make all the right moves.

After Ohio State cut the lead to 27-24 with 8:05 left on a 14-yard touchdown pass from McCord to Harrison, Michigan proceeded to drain seven minutes off the clock. James Turner’s 37-yard field goal made it 30-24 with 1:05 remaining.