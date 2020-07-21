WMU Cancels 2020 Football Home Opener

(Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Another domino has fallen. Western Michigan University has announced its home opening football game with Stony Brook University has been cancelled.

Stony Brook is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association conference, and the CAA announced it's cancelling all Fall sports in 2020 due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“As a result of the CAA’s decision, our 2020 season opener will not be played as previously scheduled. As the Mid-American Conference stated so well last week, we will continue with all due caution for the health and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches and others involved as well as following the guidance of the MAC’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel, Council of Presidents and the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines.” - Western Michigan University Athletic director Kathy Beauregard.

The cancellation means Western will attempt to open the season with the Cincinnati Bearcats in Cincinnati on Friday night, September 11th. The game is scheduled to be shown on one of the ESPN channels.

The following week, Western is due a big paycheck when the travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, September 19th. That game will be on NBC and locally on WOOD-TV, Channel 8.

This year, the traditional Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan grudge match is Saturday, October 17th at Ford Field in Detroit.

After that, it's all Mid American Conference games through the end of the season, with the usual "non-traditional" Tuesday night game on ESPN in November. This year, the opponent is Northern Illinois on November 10th at Waldo. The season concludes on the Friday after Thanksgiving with a game at Waldo Stadium against Buffalo.