WMU Hall of Famer, TV Analyst Keith Jones Drops in For Lunch in Kalamazoo

"He's got family in Mattawan and called and said he was stopping in for lunch", said Nisker.

Jones is no stranger to hockey fans these days, as he's one of the main analysts on "The NHL on TNT" during the hockey season. And Jones is no stranger to Bronco hockey fans who saw "Jonesey" play at Lawson from 1989-92, leading the teams in several scoring categories. Jones was inducted into the Bronco Hall of Fame in 2013.

Jones was drafted by the Washington Capitals even before he played at WMU, and joined them after his time in Kalamazoo. He also played for the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers, where after his playing days he became a commentator for NBC Sports Philadelphia and did national TV work for Versus, which became NBCSports Channel, for over a decade. When the NHL rights went to TNT last year, Jones was hired to be a part of the lead announcing team with Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk.

Jones has a reputation for being a great storyteller, and this week's lunch was no different, with lots of laughs, all around.

