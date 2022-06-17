WMU’s Kathy Beauregard Joining Webber, Redmond in Michigan Sports Hall of Fame
Retired Western Michigan University Athletic Kathy Beauregard has one more task to complete in her long and storied career. And that is to be inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.
The long-time WMU AD is one of eight new members announced Thursday, enshrined as a contributor. Others are Detroit prep, Michigan and NBA star Chris Webber, former Detroit Red Wings great Mickey Redmond and former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, Olympic ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White, softball player Jennie Ritter, basketballer Shane Battier and NFL tight end Antonio Gates.
Chris Webber seems too young, but if you think about it, the Fab Five was thirty years ago. And he is almost fifty. Webber, who recently parted ways with Turner Sports became quite a good commentator.
Redmond who had a pretty fair playing career, first with the Montreal Canadiens and then the Red Wings, is going into the Michigan Hall as a broadcaster.
Gates, a Detroit native, made his name as a Pro Bowl tight end with the San Diego Chargers. But growing up in Michigan, he starred in basketball at Central High School in Detroit.
Beilein brought Michigan's basketball program back to life before leaving for a job in the NBA. He is currently an advisor for the Detroit Pistons.
According to the Detroit News, "the 2022 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ceremony will be inducted on Saturday, Sept. 10, at MotorCity Casino Hotel's Sound Board Theater. Tickets will start at $25, and are available at michigansportshof.org."