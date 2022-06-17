Retired Western Michigan University Athletic Kathy Beauregard has one more task to complete in her long and storied career. And that is to be inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Photo: Bobby Guy Retired WMU Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard. Photo: Bobby Guy loading...

The long-time WMU AD is one of eight new members announced Thursday, enshrined as a contributor. Others are Detroit prep, Michigan and NBA star Chris Webber, former Detroit Red Wings great Mickey Redmond and former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, Olympic ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White, softball player Jennie Ritter, basketballer Shane Battier and NFL tight end Antonio Gates.

Chris Webber seems too young, but if you think about it, the Fab Five was thirty years ago. And he is almost fifty. Webber, who recently parted ways with Turner Sports became quite a good commentator.

Redmond who had a pretty fair playing career, first with the Montreal Canadiens and then the Red Wings, is going into the Michigan Hall as a broadcaster.

2011 Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction Mickey Redmond, former Detroit Red Wing player and current broadcaster. (Getty Images) loading...

Gates, a Detroit native, made his name as a Pro Bowl tight end with the San Diego Chargers. But growing up in Michigan, he starred in basketball at Central High School in Detroit.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Clippers Head coach John Beilein of the Cleveland Cavaliers

looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) loading...

Beilein brought Michigan's basketball program back to life before leaving for a job in the NBA. He is currently an advisor for the Detroit Pistons.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Detroit News, "the 2022 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ceremony will be inducted on Saturday, Sept. 10, at MotorCity Casino Hotel's Sound Board Theater. Tickets will start at $25, and are available at michigansportshof.org."

Long Gone Bars and Nightclubs in Kalamazoo Photos of bars and nightclubs that no longer exist in Kalamazoo, Michigan.