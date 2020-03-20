You Can Visit a MI State Park without a Recreation Passport

Sure, we've all been told to self-isolate and avoid social gatherings, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy Michigan's beautiful outdoors. Obviously, as long as you're safe about it.

During this difficult time, the Michigan DNR is allowing residents to visit state parks, recreation areas, wildlife areas, and state trails without paying or having a recreation passport to get in. This will last until the COVID-19 situation comes to an end.

Whether you want to hike or bike a new trail, scout your next hunt, paddle the open water or find a favorite fishing spot … Michigan’s outdoors are here.

If you don't want to venture too far out, it's still not a bad idea to get outside. Maybe sit on your patio or go for a jog around the neighborhood... because being in the outdoors can be a positive thing for your mental health. Just remember to go out only if you're feeling healthy!

You can find a list of things to do here to still enjoy what our state has to offer.

Restroom buildings, shooting ranges, visitor centers, and DNR facilities remain closed.