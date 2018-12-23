Now that the cold weather is here, the holiday season is in full swing. In fact, you may have already broken out all the Christmas decorations. If that's the case, do you have any of those antique ceramic Christmas trees?

If you do happen to have one of those old-school ceramic Christmas trees and you don't mind parting with it, it could fetch you a pretty penny.

Antique Ceramic Christmas Trees Could Be Worth Some Money

According to Channel 4 Click On Detroit, those vintage ceramic Christmas trees from the '60s and '70s are becoming more popular these days. So popular in fact, that they are selling for a good chunk of change on the internet.

There are ceramic Christmas Trees selling on "eBay for between $79 and $650!" I also checked on Etsy and Amazon to see if there were any vintage ceramic trees available, and there were! I myself didn't see any trees going for $650, but I did see one for about $400. But I'd say the median price range was $50 to $175.

Where can I find vintage ceramic Christmas Trees?

If you happen to be on the hunt for a ceramic Christmas tree, there are a handful of places that will give you your best shot. Of course, you can go places like Target, Aldi, and Meijer to get the "new school" Christmas trees. But if you're looking for an antique, your best bet will be to look at estate sales, garage sales, thrift stores, and consignment shops.

One of the reasons for a resurgence in their popularity is that "the younger generation is feeling nostalgic for the ones they had at home as kids." I, myself, remember admiring the one my grandmother had every year. I always thought it was so pretty with all the gorgeous colors, and what I would give to have it now. Not to sell, mind you, but for the memories.

If you're not too attached to yours, now might be the time to sell it. Or, keep it for yourself to decorate for all the years to come.

If you're on the hunt for ceramic Christmas trees, check out the pictures below to see some of the styles available. And let us know if you happen to have one of these vintage trees, we'd love to see it! Send us a picture with the station app.

