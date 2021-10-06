Zahra of Battle Creek is a Sweet Pup Looking for Her Forever Family

Zahra is not only sweet but extremely intelligent and wants to learn.

This beautiful and happy girl is about 5-months-old. Zahra is listed as a Terrier mix. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say they think she may have Blue Heeler in that mix.

Zahra is very much still a puppy. She is energetic and will need work on house training and walking on a leash. She does very well in a crate but needs to learn how to be on her own more. This smarty-pants will likely learn quickly, especially with a family that is familiar with her breed.

Because she is a puppy, Zahra would do best in homes where children are at least 8 years in age. She would likely do well with another dog but has not been tested with cats. Testing can be done after an approved application. A physically fenced-in yard is recommended.

Would you like to make Zahra a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help shelter animals like Zahra but maybe now isn't the right time to adopt a furry family member? Click here for information on the upcoming virtual Whisker Mixer – Paws for Thanks event happening Thursday, November 4, 2021. The evening will feature entertainment, a silent auction, and more. All money raised for this event helps the dogs and cats in our Humane Society shelter on Watkins Road in Battle Creek.

