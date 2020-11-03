$10,000 Reward Offered After 48 Guns Were Stolen From Kalamazoo

A $10,000 reward is being offered by federal authorities after 48 guns were stolen from a Kalamazoo store.

Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward and asking for the public's help in investigating a brazen and organized robbery involving at least nine individuals who stole 48 handguns from D&R Sports Center located on West Main Street in Kalamazoo.

Courtesy of the ATF

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on October 26, at least nine individuals broke the front glass to enter the business and stole 48 handguns before leaving the scene. Surveillance footage captured images of individuals involved as well as vehicles used during the course of the crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the burglary.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or by submitting an online tip to the ATF website. Tips may also be submitted to the ATF using the ReportIt® app, which is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

ATF is investigating the burglary in partnership with the Kalamazoo Township Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers. ATF works closely with the members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.