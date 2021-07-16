16 Michigan Beaches With Contamination Advisories and Closures

It wouldn't be summer in Michigan if some of the beaches weren't shut down for one reason or another.

Even though it has been raining for what feels like 84 years now, it looks like we are in for a great weekend as far as the weather is concerned. We are in for some sunshine and temperatures in the 80's.

Before you plan to take a trip to your favorite beach in Michigan, make sure you check the list below to make sure you're not going to run into any closures or contamination advisories.

Michigan beaches with closures or contamination advisories (as of 7/16/21)

Park Lake - Bath Township Park Lake Beach - Contamination Advisory

Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park - Contamination Advisory

Handsome Lake - Crossroads for Youth - Closed

Cass Lake - Willow Beach Street (Keego Harbor) - Closed

Houghton Lake - Denton Township Public Beach - Contamination Advisory

Lake Michigan - Rogers Park-MDOT - Contamination Advisory

Lake Superior - Porcupine Mountains State Park - Union Bay - Closed

Lake Superior - Ontonagon Lakeshore Park, Public Shoreline Beach - Closed

Carroll Lake - Carroll Lake - Closed

Sherwood Lake - Ledgewood - Closed

Wixom Lake - Wixom Waters - Closed

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach - Contamination Advisory

Lake Isabella - South Park - Contamination Advisory

Otter Lake - Sleeping Bear Dunes-Otter Creek - Contamination Advisory

Hubbard Lake - Caledonia Township Park - Contamination Advisory

Skidway Lake - Skidway Lake - Contamination Advisory

To keep up to date on all the closures and contamination advisories for the beaches in Michigan, click here to check out the Michigan BeachGuard System. It not only has all the closure information, but also a complete list of 1,224 public beaches and 572 private beaches throughout the state.

Source: Michigan BeachGuard System