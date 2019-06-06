17 Year Old Missing From Battle Creek

Battle Creek police are asking for help locating 17-year-old Taylor Perez. Taylor was last seen on May 27, 2019 in Battle Creek.

Taylor is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, and weighing 170 pounds. Taylor has a tattoo on her upper right arm saying "Love Life". Authorities report that Taylor may dye her hair red. A last seen clothing description is not available.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to contact Battle Creek police at 269-966-3322.