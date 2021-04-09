2021 Season Announced For Cornwell’s Dinner Theater In Marshall

Cornwell's Dinner Theater announced opening day and shows for the 2021 season.

Another reason to rejoice as life continues to take baby steps towards returning to normal. Cornwell's Turkeyville has announced the official opening day of May 13, for its dinner theater as well as shows for the 2021 season.

Along with a fresh season of shows comes the launch of an online ticket purchasing service so would-be goers can purchase tickets from the comfort of home.

The opening dinner show is 'Right Bed, Wrong Husband', about a young and penniless bachelor who is beholden to his uncle that controls his trust fund. It is described as a fast-paced, side-splitting farce. The show runs through June 26th.

Other shows announced for the season are 'Godspell', 'Ring of Fire', and 'Dashing Through the Snow'.

You can read more about these shows and purchase tickets by clicking here.

Cornwell's Turkeyville has been ahead of the game as similar establishments have taken more of a wait-and-see approach amid the ongoing pandemic. It was announced at the end of March that the 2021 'Haunted Adventure' will take place beginning Saturday, October 2nd.

Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre opened in the fall of 1987. The idea was to get people to stay longer so that Turkeyville would be a destination for more than just a meal. That was almost 16 years ago and now the dinner theatre is host to over 40,000 guests in the 47 week season, which always includes great family entertainment. They feature actors from all over the United States and offer a variety of performances.