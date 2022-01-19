MSP Seeking 5th Graders for 2022 Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

Fifth graders from across the state of Michigan are invited to submit artwork to help raise awareness for missing children.

Get our free mobile app

Know any Budding young artists? The Michigan State Police Missing Children's Clearing House is inviting fifth-graders from across Michigan to participate in the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The annual contest aids in teaching children important safety information while also promoting awareness and discussions on missing and or exploited children. According to a release from the Michigan State Police, there are over 900 missing children in our state currently.

The child who wins the poster contest in Michigan will go on to compete in the national contest. Winning the state round means a free trip to Washington D.C. The winner of the national contest will have their artwork featured as the National Missing Children's Day poster for 2022. A student from Michigan was selected as the winner in 2018.

Rules for the Contest

Applicants must be in the fifth grade.

Original artwork should reflect the theme “ Bringing Our Missing Children Home ” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

The poster must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the artwork and a brief biography of the artist, either written or typed.

Submissions are due to be postmarked by January 28, 2022, and must be mailed to:

Michigan State Police

Missing Children’s Clearinghouse

Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty

7150 Harris Drive

Dimondale, MI 48821

Click here to find more information and to find an application for the contest.

10 Things You'll Find in Any Michigan Home From piles of returnable cans to a deck of only 24 cards, here are the items you'll find in every Michigan home.