27-Year-Old Man Missing From Battle Creek

Battle Creek police are searching for a 27-year-old man missing since the end of January.

27-year-old Nathan (Nate) Kelly was last seen on January 31, 2020. He was believed to be traveling on foot at the time.

Nathan is 6 feet and 3 inches tall, has a slim build and wears glasses. The photo above is a very recent photo of Nate.

If you have information on Nathan Kelly or his whereabouts you are asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322 or Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911.

