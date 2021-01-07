4th and 5th Graders Ski Free in Michigan this Season

Cold is cool. A one-time fee gets lift tickets all winter long for 9 and 10 year-olds at Michigan ski resorts.

Michigan Snowsports Industries Association (MSIA) is dedicated to promoting skiing and other winter sports across the state. Each year they offer a limited number of "White Gold" cards, allowing adults unlimited access to the slopes all across Michigan. Each year they sell out. This year, they have a special program for kids: Cold is Cool.

A one-time $25 app purchase allows 4th and 5th graders to ski for free with an adult at more than twenty-five Michigan ski resorts, including five here in Southwest and West Michigan. If like many families, the kids have spent too much time inside lately, this is a great program- for grown-ups too. Here's where you can ski:

Of course, there are a few qualifications for the program, check out the fine print, and get more details on the offer here. Most importantly, get the kids and the whole family outside this Winter, get active, and have some fun. Don't wait for Mother Nature to provide the snow, either, almost all of these resorts make their own.

Do keep in mind there are new safety measures on the slopes to stop the spread of Coronavirus. The National Ski Areas Association has developed COVID-19 protocols under the umbrella "Ski Well, Be Well" and many resorts are implementing the directives.

Face coverings required

Physical distancing in effect

Daily employee wellness checks

Increased cleaning and disinfection

Following state and local regulations