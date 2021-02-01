50 More Definitions of Michigan Places Named After Indian Terms

My previous article on this topic brought many inquiries to some of Michigan's other places that had Native American names. So I dug up fifty more and present them to you here.

Alaiedon - “hill land for good living”

Algansee - “sea”

Algonac - “land”

Allegan - "beautiful river"

Alpena - “good partridge country”

Assinins - "small stone"

Au Sable - "great pond"

California - “chosen town”

Calumet - “stone and clay bowl of peace pipe”

Casco - "muddy"

Copemish - "beech tree"

Escanaba - "flat rock"

Kalamazoo - possibly “boiling pot,” “mirage,” or “reflecting river”

Lacota - “alliance of friends”

Leelanau - “delight of life"

Macatawa - "black"

Manitou - “great spirit"

Mattawan - "meeting of the waters"

Mecosta - “having a bear's foot”

Munuscong - "bay of thrushes"

Naubinway - “place of echoes"

Newagon - "bear"

Nottawa - “Iroqouis”

Nunica - “clay earth"

Onondaga - “keepers of the central fire”

Oceola - "warrior"

Ocqueoc - "crooked river"

Osceola - “shouter”

Oscoda - "pebbly prairie"

Osseo - “son of the evening star”

Otisco - "slow water"

Paw Paw - "stubby tree."

Pequaming - “at the shallow place"

Pinnebog - "partridge drum"

Pokagon - “something used to shield”

Quanicasee - "long tree”

Sagola - "welcome"

Sanilac - “spirit warrior"

Seneca - “people of the standing rock”

Shabonna - “built strong like a bear”

Shiawassee - "river that twists"

Sidnaw - “a small hill"

Tallahassee - “abandoned fields”

Tamarack - "evergreen tree"

Tittibawassee - "old town"

Tuscola - "plate"

Wabaningo - "at the head of the little bay".

Watervliet - “flats by the water”

Waucedah - "over there"

Wawatam - “little goose”

NATIVE AMERICANS OF MICHIGAN