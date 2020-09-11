9/11 Commemorative Event In Battle Creek Tonight

Horrific and unforgettable terrorist attacks on America 19 years ago are being remembered today at a special ceremony in Battle Creek. The area’s Yellow Ribbon Committee is presenting the 19th annual commemoration of the 9/11 attacks in 2001. These are the most damaging terrorist strikes on the homeland in America’s history. The event is scheduled to begin this evening at 6 PM, at Battle Creek's McCamly Park at Washington and Michigan. That’s next to the Kool Family Center.

Michigan Air National Guard Brigadier General Bryan Teff is the keynote speaker at the commemorative event. Several others, including a first-hand witness to the attack on the World Trade Center Towers, will also offer comments. The inclement weather location for the event will be across Michigan Avenue from the park at the 7th Day Adventist Church.

