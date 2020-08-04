A drunk Michigan man attempts to "help" police break up a party with his shotgun. It didn't go so well.

This all started with Troy police officers responded to complaints about a loud party last Friday Night. During their investigation the officers couldn't help but overhear a heated argument nearby.

A 20-year-old Bloomfield Hills Man was arguing with 47-year-old Christopher Hoggarth. Things almost got out of control after the 20-year-old told Hoggarth to go back inside his house and mind his own business. That's when officers heard Hoggarth rack his loaded shotgun according to Click on Detroit,

Hoggarth was seen standing on his porch holding a shotgun in the “high ready” position, police said. When officers ordered him to drop the gun, he ignored them and slowly retreated into his house, according to authorities.

The suspect had a blood alcohol level of .11 and was arrested for possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

No word on if the loud party was in fact off the chain.