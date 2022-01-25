When Will Temps Be Above Freezing Again in Kalamazoo?

Southwest Michigan is experiencing yet another week below the freezing mark. Will it end soon?

The last time Kalamazoo had temps above 32° Fahrenheit would have been in the 6 AM hour of Wednesday, January 19th, 2022. The website TimeandDate.com tells us that January is the coldest month of the year in Kalamazoo as we average 32° for the high and 19° for the low. That average is based on the weather in Kalamazoo for the 30 year period between 1985 and 2015.

So, when will we climb above the freezing point? Both TimeandDate.com and WWMT Channel 3 predict that Monday, January 31st will be the big day. Southwest Michigan could see temps as high as 35°. It's not exactly beach weather, but at least we don't have to worry about our eyeballs freezing while we pump gas before work.

If our weather plays out as the forecast says it will, that will be a total of 11 consecutive days at 32° Fahrenheit or below. Sure, that sounds like a lot. But that's nothing compared to the frigid cold winter of 2014. Kalamazoo experienced temps at freezing or below for 28 consecutive days between January 21st and February 17th of 2014. A week before that we had 11 consecutive days below freezing. In February of 2021, we were at or below freezing for 16 straight days. So yeah, it could be worse.

Stay warm out there.

