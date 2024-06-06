Michigan High School One of Just 29 to Perform Broadway Play

Most of us have our play performance memories in elementary school, but those who take theater classes in high school can create some magical memories. That may be an understatement for students at one Southwest Michigan high school.

Just 29 schools across the United States were selected to perform the Broadway rendition of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The story is an original play by author J.K. Rowling, playwright Jack Thorne, and director John Tiffany following Harry Potter's son, Albus, in his first year at Hogwarts 19 years after the events of the original wizardry saga.

Get our free mobile app

The play initially premiered in 2018 and has since won six Tony Awards out of 10 nominations, including Best Play.

According to Playbill, the play has a shortened runtime and creates solutions that "make the professional production's high-tech wizardry possible regardless of budget size."

The Michigan school that was selected is Portage Central High School.

The school was one of 70 schools nationwide to enter Broadway Licensing Global's "Wands at the Ready" contest last winter to put on the play. The contest asked schools to submit a video detailing what made their school's drama program "magical." The Broadway Licensing Global group chose schools that displayed a "passion for the arts, as well as student inclusion and diversity."

Portage Central will perform their rendition, as required, between October 15 and November 10 later this year with a specific date to be announced later.

This will give the students and staff time to work with Broadway Licensing Global to put on a magical performance that mirrors the over-the-top original play.

Top 25 High Schools In Michigan Ranked Among The Best In The U.S. Michigan is home to some incredible schools that consistently rank as some of the best in the nation. A recent study from U.S.News ranked the best high schools in America and here are the Top 25 in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson