There’s a new President in town – Albion that is. The Board of Trustees at Albion College is naming Matthew Johnson as the institutions 17th President. Most recently, Johnson has been Associate Dean at Brown University. Brown is a private Ivy League research university in Rhode Island. Johnson will assume the Albion Presidency on July 1st, following the retirement of outgoing President Mauri Ditzler.

