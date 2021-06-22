Albion College Ups The Ante To Get COVID Shot

Some notable Calhoun County community partners really want to see more young people vaccinated against COVID-19. As part of a vaccination program promotion with the county public health department, Albion College is offering one year’s tuition to a middle or high school-age student who takes the vaccination step at one of three upcoming public clinics.

That’s no small gift. The college lists the tuition only total for next year’s two semesters at approaching $53,000. Students interested in a shot at that should review all the details in advance and we have information links posted on our website at 95 3 wbck.com.

Calhoun County Public Health Officer Eric Pessel says it's a great way to get public partners working together for the common good. Pessel tells us he is very concerned about schools and colleges resuming classes this fall without more young people in particular getting vaccinated against the virus. Sliding backward after some big gains so far this year would be a terrible setback he says.

The three tuition-free qualifying clinics are set for Saturday the 26th at Albion College. Monday the 28th at the Battle Creek Family YMCA. And Tuesday the 29th at Marshall High School.

All three clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and over, or the single-dose J&J vaccine for older recipients. Second dose clinic dates for the Pfizer vaccine are already set for next month. Some additional prizes will also be given away through participation in the vaccination clinics and that information is also included in the information links we’ve posted on our website.