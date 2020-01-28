Alert: The Latest Phone Scam- Voice Cloning

We've certainly had our share of phone scams. It's long list featuring the IRS, seniors, neighbor spoofing, smishing, Amazon, Fed Ex, and the military. There was a scam that recorded you saying the word "yes" in order to confirm something you didn't even agree to. Now, the latest scam takes that a step further and uses some sophisticated technology.

In an article on wlns.com, Federal officials are talking about advances in artificial intelligence and text-to-speech that have allowed researchers to create a near-perfect voice clone with less than a five second recording of a person’s voice. The technology can be used in “grandparent scams,” where an elderly person receives a phone call supposedly from a grandchild in distress who needs cash. It could also be used for phishing scams, where an employee is contacted by a superior and directed to immediately wire funds to a “vendor.” So be on guard and make sure you watch what you say.