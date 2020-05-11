Americans who have been watching the real news media have been watching the unbelievable rollout of documents that the FBI, DOJ, and Obama himself were attempting their best to hide. Those documents show Obama using the FBI and DOJ to attempt a coup of the incoming administration.

Many on the left, which is most of the “news” media were all screaming foul and were informing their viewers, readers, and sycophants to not believe their eyes and the actual documents and believe them. Their theory; the Obama administration did nothing wrong and Barr is the bad guy for exposing what now may go down as the most corrupt President and Presidential administration in our history.

Any of you who may be suspect of the documents uncovered and the extent of Obama's involvement can now put your suspicions aside. Former President Obama has just given you all the proof you need that he is guilty of what many suspected and the documents prove he was doing.

The AP is reporting that Obama is now harshly criticizing President Trump's handling of this COVID crisis. He told a group of his supporters:

It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset — of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ — when that mindset is operationalized in our government

This is extremely hilarious since his response to the Swine Flu pandemic was an absolute disaster. If he wants to go down the path of blaming Presidents for pandemics then let the comparison begin. As reported by Reuters in the first 10 months of the Swine Flu pandemic:

H1N1 swine flu has killed as many as 17,000 Americans, including 1,800 children, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported

They went on to report:

CDC estimates that between 41 million and 84 million cases of 2009 H1N1 occurred between April 2009 and January 16, 2010

According to fact-check.org:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were about 60.8 million cases of infection with the novel type of influenza virus in the U.S. between April 2009 and April 2010, with a total of approximately 274,304 hospitalizations

You might say that only 17,000 people died under Obama's leadership in the firsts 10 months and as of this date 76,000 have “reportedly” died from COVID under Trump's leadership. You would be correct but Obama waited 6 months before he declared the Swine Flu a national emergency in October of 2009 and the day he did that there is reporting that he went golfing. If you do not believe me, would you believe the New York Times? The New York Times reported:

Mr. Obama added, “We want to ensure that in the worst-case scenario, we can manage the situation appropriately.” The president’s comments came at the end of a weeklong balancing act in which his public words and actions were carefully measured to summon a sense of urgency without setting off a panic. It was no coincidence, his aides said, that he played golf the day his administration declared a national emergency. And there were behind-the-scenes worries about whether he would be ridiculed for using a presidential news conference to urge people to wash their hands.

The Swine Flu was already declared a pandemic, why Obama waited so long I can only speculate that he was perhaps busy golfing to be bothered with something as trivial as a pandemic. What the left and the mainstream manipulative news will try to do to cover their favorite child was point out that he did declare the Swine Flu a national public health emergency, in April of 2009. He went golfing after that declaration.

Think about it President Obama, 1,800 children died under your leadership during the first 10 months of the Swine Flu as well as between 10,000 and 20,000 adults under the age of 65.

Apparently President Obama has not realized that those who live in glass houses should not be throwing stones. Both sides can play this same game you are.

Or perhaps he knows the kind of trouble he is in with the documents showing his illegal and treasonous actions during his administration and he needs to throw up some cover for the mainstream manipulative news to use to protect him.

If it is proven that Obama did know what his FBI, DOJ, and his administration were doing and he was leading it, should he be charged, tried, and if convicted thrown in jail?

As William Shakespeare might say “The former President doth protest too much, methinks”.

He has been caught and due to that expect more protesting to becoming President Trump's way.

