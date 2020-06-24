Armed Marshall Area Man Assaults Teen & Threatens Law Enforcement

A dangerous situation was defused by area law enforcement after an armed Marshall area man assaulted a teenage family member then threatened to shoot responding law enforcement officers.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and Troopers from the Michigan State Police were sent to the 15000 block of 15 mile Road in Marshall Township for a report of an assault in progress at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding law enforcement officers were advised that a 41-year-old male, who was intoxicated and armed with a shotgun, was assaulting a 14-year-old family member. The suspect was reported to be going in and out of the residence and had discharged the weapon several times. The suspect was also reported to be attempting to kick down a door to get to the 14-year-old victim.

Upon arrival on the scene, the suspect made threats to shoot officers. He then retreated to a bedroom within the home where it was reported there was a gun safe with several other firearms. Deputies were able to evacuate all other occupants of the residence and move them to a secure location. The suspect refused to establish communication with deputies on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Special Response Team responded and was able to make contact with the suspect and defuse the situation. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later without further incident.

The suspect is currently being held in the Calhoun County Jail awaiting review of various weapon and assault charges. The victim in this incident was uninjured and it appears the weapon was only discharged outside of the home.

