Attorney General Issues Enbridge Injunction

The Attorney General’s office has issued a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Enbridge. According to a release from Attorney General Dana Nessel, the injunction is a response to Enbridge’s disclosure last week of significant damage to an anchor support on the east leg of the Line 5 pipeline. Governor Whitmer asked Enbridge to provide the State with all of the information in its possession about the damage, including pictures, video and engineering reports within 24 hours. Enbridge not only failed to provide the requested information but on June 20th the company unilaterally reactivated the west leg of the pipeline without any opportunity for discussion. Line 5 opens on the floor of the Straits of Mackinac and pumps nearly 23 million gallons of oil each day through aging pipelines.