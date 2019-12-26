Autistic 5-Year-Old Missing From Montcalm County

UPDATE 12/26/19 12:45 P.M: In a press conference Thursday afternoon law enforcement made the sad announcement that Beau was located deceased.

Michigan State Police with the Lakeview post are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy in the Six Lakes area who is autistic.

Beau Belson is 36 inches tall (3 feet) and weighs around 40 pounds. Beau he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dino footie pajamas and black boots. Beau has brown hair and blue eyes.

Beau has been missing since about 2:30 p.m. Christmas afternoon. When he went missing, he was in the area of Holland Road and Fleck Road at Double K in Six Lakes. Those who live in the area are asked to search their property including; sheds, out buildings cars and trunks.

Law enforcement and trained volunteers searched through the evening, suspending those efforts late Christmas night. Search efforts resumed once again Thursday, December 26th at 8:00 a.m.

Beau is autistic but is able to communicate. If he is located contact Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or 911.