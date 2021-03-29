Autistic Michigan Woman Missing And Endangered

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 30-year-old autistic woman who is easily manipulated and hasn't been seen in over a week.

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee is asking for the public’s help locating a Missing and possibly Endangered woman who was last seen at 3:00 p.m. March 21, 2021. 30-year-old Jessica Fox was last seen at the Indian Crossing Trail’s Park off of Burt Street in Tecumseh, Michigan. Jessica is autistic and Michigan State Police say she could be easily manipulated.

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County released stills from surveillance video at the Perky Pantry Gas station on the corner of E. Chicago Blvd and N. Wyandotte Street in the city of Tecumseh showing Jessica Fox inside the store a little after 3:00 p.m. on March 21. This is about 30 minutes before she went missing allegedly at the Indian Crossing Trail’s Park off of Burt St in Tecumseh, Michigan.

Video shows Jessica getting into the passenger side of a tan Ford F-150 extended pickup truck and leaving the gas station at approximately 3:15 p.m. on March 21. This truck belongs to the friend who stated they were at Indian Trails together and he left from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. The friend stated that Jessica was waiting for someone to come to pick her up but the friend didn’t know who.

Jessica is described as a 30-year-old woman, with a tan complexion, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 102 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

The friend said she was last seen wearing jeans and a red sweatshirt and they had been fishing. Images from the surveillance cameras show Jessica wearing blue jeans, a grey long sleeve shirt with a white and black wide stripe running the length of both sleeves and tassels on the front of her shirt near the bottom. She was also wearing dark-colored shoes and put on a black mask with some sort of pattern on it while inside the store. Jessica also had a dark-colored bag/purse with white or yellow on the strap. Jessica’s whereabouts are currently still unknown. She has ties to Ohio and New York.

Anyone with information on Jessica Fox's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. You can also submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.

