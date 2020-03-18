Battle Creek Activates Emergency Operations Center

The City of Battle Creek is ramping up its reaction to COVID-19. Following a closing order affecting city offices, the city is now activating its Emergency Operations Center. It’s now ready to handle public safety-related responses to the virus. The center is manned by representatives from the city police department along with the county health department, other city emergency services, area hospitals, and several public service groups. Battle Creek Police chief Jim Blocker tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that the core group involved with the center may well expand if the impact of the virus on the area increases. Blocker says so far the impact is minimal and area residents are responding accordingly. About the only change area residents may notice is increased police patrols on several of the areas business corridors like Capital, Beckley, and Columbia.