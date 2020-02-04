Suspect Sought In Battle Creek Attempted Armed Robbery

An armed suspect who attempted to rob Sweetwater's Battle Creek location overnight remains at large.

Battle Creek police responded at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday to the Sweetwater's Donut Mill located at 2807 Capital Ave. S.W. after a man entered the store carrying a long gun and demanded money. The 18-year-old clerk described the man as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, black pants and carrying a rifle or shotgun at his side.

The clerk told police that she backed away to a door towards the kitchen and that another employee, 52, then went to the register in an attempt to open it, but could not remember the code to unlock the register.

Unbeknownst to the would-be robber, the 18-year-old clerk was able to call 911 from a back room. According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, the 18-year old clerk believes the suspect heard her on the phone and that is why he left.

A customer that was in the store when the suspect came said she was on the phone with her boyfriend but was able to leave the store when the suspect went behind the counter. She went across the street and hid behind a tree until the armed suspect left and Battle Creek police arrived.

Officers located a BB gun rifle laying on the ground near the store. A police K-9 was brought in to attempt a track on the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Battle Creek police at 269-966-3322 or report a tip anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.