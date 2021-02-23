It’s tax time, and if you work or live in the City of Battle Creek, don’t forget to file that city return. But since city buildings are still closed to public visits, the City of Battle Creek is encouraging taxpayers to find the local 2020 income tax forms online this year. The city says paper forms are not available.

City Tax Forms

You can find them online by clicking here. If you need help with forms or have other questions, you should call the income tax office at 269-966-3345, even though the City Hall building is closed, the city staff is still working.

All taxpayers who have not yet filed their City of Battle Creek 2020 local return should consider filing electronically, choosing direct deposit for any refund, and paying any tax due electronically, if possible. Doing so will speed up the processing of tax returns, refunds, and payments.

The city’s income tax team is processing electronic and paper returns, issuing direct deposit refunds, and accepting electronic and other payments.

Estimated tax payments

Taxpayers who owe more than $100 for 2020 should make estimated payments for 2021.

Payments

The city accepts payment via the blue drop box in the City Hall parking lot or online by clicking here.

Or you can call 269-966-3345. Credit card fees vary, depending on the transaction amount.

Request an extension

Taxpayers who need more time to prepare and file their local return should know:

An extension of time to file a return does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes.

Taxpayers should estimate and pay any taxes owed by the April 30 deadline to avoid possible penalties and interest.

Taxpayers must file their extension request no later than April 30, 2021.

Filing an extension gives you until Oct. 31, 2021, to file a City of Battle Creek tax return. To get the extension, you must estimate your tax liability on the extension form, and pay any amount due. The city’s extension form (BC-4868) is available online at www.battlecreekmi.gov/206/Income-Tax.

Employee withholdings

Payment of employee withholdings is not extended, and employers must continue to pay monthly or quarterly. Employers can sign up with the City of Battle Creek to pay their employee withholding online. Call the income tax team for details, at 269-966-3345.

Tax information

If you are looking for the taxable value of your property or the amount you paid in property taxes during 2020, you can look up this information from the city’s website. Visit battlecreekmi.gov, scroll down to City Spotlight, and click the link to property data and taxes.

Answers to your tax questions

Taxpayers can ask questions and seek help by contacting city income tax Administrator Vicki Kammerud at vakammerud@battlecreekmi.gov or by calling the income tax office at 269-966-3345.

