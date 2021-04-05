Battle Creek City Looks for Answers on Arson Cases

Battle Creek City Fire and Police leaders are asking for your help related to a series of recent arsons. The following addresses are of particular interest to authorities:

64 Oaklawn Avenue

203 Post Avenue

398 Hamblin Avenue

Three fires have been set at 64 Oaklawn Avenue, pictured here at Realtor dot com. The house was part of a 4-call night in a 2 ½ hour span for firemen back in September of 2019. Each of the houses were vacant. Officials said they were not sure if those fires were related at the time.

Get our free mobile app

For the second time in less than a year, a Battle Creek home located at 203 Post Avenue, which was the scene of a grizzly double murder was found on fire and is under investigation. Chad Allen Reed, the landlord accused of killing a missing Battle Creek couple is behind bars awaiting trial after waiving his preliminary hearing in February. The home where the murders took place was the scene of a fire on October 18, 2020. At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to the home once again.

The house at 389 Hamblin was damaged on March 21st when a vehicle fire was set nearby.

City officials are asking anyone with information on these fires can contact the city’s Fire Marshal at 269-966-3519, or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888. Silent Observer offers reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of someone responsible for a crime.