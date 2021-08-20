Battle Creek Family Lose Two Pets in Fire

Four occupants safely escaped the blaze but two pets sadly perished.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a fire at an occupied home at 11:43 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021. First fire crews arrived to find thick flames showing from the first floor and in the back bedroom of the wood-frame home, located at 111 Oaklawn Avenue.

Google Street View

Get our free mobile app

Firefighters immediately began aggressively attacking the flames in the interior of the home, quickly knocking down the fire and preventing the blaze from spreading throughout the home. Fire crews then ventilated the structure to allow smoke to escape.

All four occupants were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived. Unfortunately, two pets perished in the fire.

Estimates on the amount of damage to the home are unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Battle Creek Fire Marshal.