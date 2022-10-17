Woman And Young Boy Found Dead In Battle Creek Home

It was shortly after 2:30 PM, Saturday afternoon, when dispatchers at the Calhoun Consolidated Dispatch Authority received a call that an adult woman and a minor young man had been found unresponsive at a residence near South Minges Road.

Battle Creek Police, the Battle Creek Fire Department, and EMS responded and immediately began life-saving measures, however, all attempts failed and both the woman and young boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Battle Creek Police investigators are in the process of investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, but the initial investigation shows that there is no cause for alarm or concern for the safety of the Battle Creek community.