Stunning Battle Creek Home for Sale Offers Private Lake, Theater, and Spa

This rare and stunning property boasts more amenities than some of the best hotels and sits on 323 acres of private and pristine land.

This palatial estate has something for everyone. That is of course if you can afford the $6,500,000 price tag. The Zillow listing shows well over 100 photos of the tastefully decorated estate/compound that show that no expense was spared.

This one-of-a-kind property was built to allow inhabitants to be self-sufficient. It's located on Pine Lake Road in Battle Creek Michigan. The 14,000 square foot multi-level home overlooks a stocked 9-acre private lake, has mature rolling timberland, a 5,000 square foot underground bunker, 7,200 square foot outbuilding with roughed in-floor heating, state of art greenhouse, home entertainment system by Crestron, a video surveillance security system throughout the property, and 3 additional homes all included on the compound. The main residence construction began in 2013 and was completed in 2018.

To describe this home as high-end is an understatement. Flooring throughout includes walnut, marble, and tile. It is furnished with all high-end appliances and has an open floor plan and high ceilings. Large windows and doors offer the perfect panoramic views of the lake. The master suite has a jetted soaking tub, his/her bathrooms, and his/her showers, and a laundry room. In all, there are 5 bedrooms in the main house and 9 bathrooms.

The entire lower level walkout basement has in-floor heating, a 5th bedroom suite, home theater, large rec-living room combined with a mirrored workout room, yoga room, and spa. You read that right, SPA! The spa has a kitchenette with refrigerated drawers, an ice maker, a wet bar, three separate saunas including infrared, steam, and dry saunas. The spa area also includes a joined swim spa/hot tub built by Endless Pools, a full bath, towel warming rack, and its own laundry room.

Enough about the description... check out photos of the amazing property below.

