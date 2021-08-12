Storms that moved through Michigan Wednesday into Thursday left behind a trail of destruction.

Many families awoke to some form of damage this morning in parts of St. Joseph County. The damage is severe and widespread and not isolated to St. Joseph County. The National Weather Service (NWS) for Northern Indiana, which forecasts for some of the southern Michigan counties including St. Joseph, estimates wind speeds at 65 to 73 mph were responsible for the damage.

The National Weather Service says straight line wind damage reports came in from most counties throughout the event. Straight line winds are thunderstorm winds that have no rotation, i.e. not a tornado. Downbursts are a common cause of wind damage from a thunderstorm. They can reach over 100 mph and are caused by air being dragged down by precipitation.

For residents in affected areas, it meant a mostly sleepless night with no power and muggy conditions. Power restoration efforts continue across the state with as many as half a million without electrical service by the time the storms passed.

The photos submitted below show just how bad the devastation is. Clean-up and repairs will likely remain ongoing for some time. Many thankful to escape without injury after some close calls.

Photos Show Damage from Powerful Storms in St. Joseph County Storms wreaked havoc across Michigan's Lower Peninsula on August 11 and 12 2021.

While the damage above was not caused by a tornado, knowing how to identify conditions that are conducive to tornadic activity can not only help you prepare, it just might save a life.