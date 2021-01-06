Battle Creek Home Severely Damaged In Fire

A Battle Creek home was severely damaged in a Tuesday evening fire.

Battle Creek Fire Department crews responded to a house fire Tuesday at 6:23 p.m. The home, located at 120 Lamara Avenue near Kellogg Street, had thick black smoke billowing from the back when the first firefighters arrived on the scene.

Google Satellite

While one crew attacked the blaze from inside the home with water lines, another unit performed a search for victims. No victims were located and the fire was quickly extinguished. Crews remained on the scene for a time to ensure the fire remained out.

The back bedroom of the single-family home suffered the majority of the damage which is considered to be severe. There were no injuries.

The fire is now under investigation by the Fire Marshall.