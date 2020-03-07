Battle Creek House Fire Spreads to Car, Neighboring Home

Three crews from the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning where a occupant of the home may have been inside the structure.

Firefighters responded to the first block of Frisbie Avenue around 3am. Authorities were not sure if the home was occupied at the time. Once they arrived, the flames spread to a car in the driveway and caused external damage to the neighboring house.

Firefighters later learned that the homeowner may be in the detached garage. The homeowner was able to escape safely and was found near the shed behind the garage. He was taken to Bronson Battle Creek for treatment.

The department reported that 21 personnel were at the scene to put the blaze out. The fire caused extensive damage throughout the home.

A cause of the fire is still being determined.