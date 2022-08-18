Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.

Recently, we have seen the famous "Taste Of" festivals popping up in cities all over the country. Michigan has joined the trend recently with Grand Rapids being the first city to do so when they had their Taste of Grand Rapids Festival a few weeks ago. I think you can see where this is going and more cities are making their way into this elite company.

Get our free mobile app

Battle Creek will be the second Michigan city to join Grand Rapids as they introduce their Taste Of The Creek Festival next month. Taste of the Creek will be held on Saturday, September 3rd from 12 pm to 6 pm at Fell Park which is located at 105 Althea Avenue in Battle Creek. The event will feature some of the best food, drinks, baked goods, and other edibles that Battle Creek has to offer.

Who's All Going To Be There?

This is the famous question that gets asked before any decides to go anywhere, who is going to be there? Well, lucky for you, I have a vendors list and can give you a heads up on a good chunk of the available businesses. There will be tons to choose from including B&B’S BBQ, Goode Stuff, Thickum’s Sweet’s, Greedy-Grubs International and American Cuisine, Momma D’s Soulfood Elite Eatery, The Snack Squad, KoKo’s Kitchen, Trisha’s Little Taste Of Home, Desserts by Tammi UndeNYable Treats & Creations, D&S Dogs & Sausages, Little Dogs and Burgers, Tacos y Gorditas Santos, Ice Cold Drinks by D, and Biria By Steph The Chef.

Words From Who's In Charge

When asked to say a few words about the event, event organizer Breonna Watson said "This event was put together to showcase local individuals' talent when it comes to cooking, baking, and drink making. We wanted to create a fun and safe environment for everyone to come out and enjoy local eats. We’ve received such an overwhelming response to this event we have surrounding cities joining in as well! Bringing the community together one TASTE at a time"