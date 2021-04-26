Battle Creek Issues Boil Water Advisory Along 20th St.

The City of Battle Creek water department is posting a boil water advisory for system customers along 20th street between Columbia Avenue and Highland Blvd. Look for that to be continued potentially into tomorrow morning, depending on test results.

From the city advisory:

"The City of Battle Creek advises that you DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water."

City crews overnight completed one set of water main upgrades along Columbia Avenue. The work was finished overnight. But more is coming next weekend. The general work area for the water main upgrades is between Helmer and 20th.

Temporary water cutoffs are a part of the process as the city works in advance of the state highway department tearing up Columbia for resurfacing.

A lot of the upfront work is investigative. Crews are determining what work needs to be done once they’ve had a chance to inspect the water lines.

The city has some detailed information posted on its website about the project - and most of the potential eventualities. You can also sign up for alert notifications.

The state has begun some preliminary work along Columbia as it gets set to resurface the roadway, replace many sections of sidewalk, and re-work some intersections. Traffic control barrels and cones are up between Helmer and Capital Avenue.

The resurfacing will cover the stretch of Columbia from Helmer over to M-66. When it's done, Columbia should drive like the same stretch of Dickman which was resurfaced last year.