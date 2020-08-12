Battle Creek Woman Killed In Fatal Car Versus Pedestrian Accident

A fatal car versus pedestrian accident that killed a Battle Creek woman remains under investigation.

A 30-year-old Battle Creek woman was killed just after midnight on Sunday after being hit by a car. The victim, identified as Sylvia Herring, was killed while walking on Columbia Avenue. Battle Creek Police were first to be contacted about the crash at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, August 9, though it was determined to be in the jurisdiction of the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

Sylvia was believed to have been walking home from work wearing dark clothing along Columbia Avenue near Winding Way. She was heading eastbound when she attempted to cross Columbia Avenue, stepping into the path of a car heading eastbound. The car was driven by a 32-year-old man who told authorities that he did not see the victim until it was too late. Sylvia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation and a reconstructionist from the Michigan State Police is assisting with the investigation.