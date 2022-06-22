Battle Creek Man Convicted In 2018 Homicide

After a four-day trial, a Battle Creek man has been found guilty of a 2018 homicide. Marko Lacharr McGee, 52, was convicted of killing 43-year-old Diabulo White, also of Battle Creek.

On May 21, 2018, Diabulo White's body was found in the trunk of his girlfriend's car after it had been abandoned and towed to a Battle Creek impound lot. His family had reported him missing the day before. McGee was arrested later, on the 21st, after a brief chase with Battle Creek Police Officers.

During police interviews and at the trial, McGee claimed he killed White in self-defense when White attacked him. Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert claimed the murder was premeditated and not self-defense, noting testimony showing McGee had cleaned the crime scene, hid the body, and did not report the death.

The jury deliberated over two days before convicting McGee of 1st Degree Murder in Diabulo White's death, along with charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer, and Felony Firearm. He was also charged as a 4th Habitual [violent] offender. 1st Degree Murder carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is set for August 5, 2022.