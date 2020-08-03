Battle Creek Stabbing Leads To Murder Charge

A stabbing incident in Battle Creek early yesterday morning left a city resident dead. Police believe they have captured the murderer. Battle Creek officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 5:30 yesterday morning at a residence along the 100 block of Cherry Street. That’s on the opposite side of Division and only a couple blocks from St. Philip Catholic Central High School.

The caller reporting the crime indicated a potential suspect was seen leaving the residence. Responding officers spotted 23-year-old Wendell Barton just a short distance away. While detaining him, Barton broke away and ran. Police had to set up a perimeter in the vicinity and were able to capture Barton a short distance away. Officers report he did not struggle with them at that point. While all that that was going on, other officers and medical personnel found the victim, 38-year-old Justin Ash, critically wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are continuing to the work the case while Barton is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on an open murder charge.