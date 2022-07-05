Battle Creek Man Goes Viral in $50 Million Bank Vault

Battle Creek man gains a large following fast with fascinating bank vault TikToks.

When Jerud isn't busy working as a Territory Sales Manager for Napa Auto Parts he's blowing up on the popular social media app TikTok. Jerud, a.k.a. @fluffdaddy73 on TikTok, currently has 43.4 thousand followers, 1.1 million total video likes, and at least 11 million total video views so far. This is how he describes the content on his channel,

Silly and rarely serious content that started as a joke. In the first month, I gained 20,000 followers and over 1 million likes with several of my vault videos. Just corny but effective I guess. I’m a divorced dad of two boys that are grown so TikTok has actually been kind of fun. I plan to keep doing it when I have the time. I have awesome followers so that’s part of the drive to make videos. I’ve never been shy so there’s that.

His most viewed video has been viewed 8.7 million times so far. It's a quick :15 stitch where @fluffdaddy73 shows us what a $50 million safe looks like. The video already has 848 thousand likes.

The second most viewed video on his channel is addressing the question from a view "What does that door weigh?" This video has been viewed 1.6 million times so far.

We get a longer, more detailed tour of the old Merchant Bank vault. Some of the furniture makes it look like a 1920s gangster hideout. This video has been viewed 359.4 thousand times.

This bank vault is actually the community room at The Milton apartments. The newish apartment building is the home of Merchants Bank built back in 1931 according to WBCK. This video has been viewed over 207 thousand times.

Jerud's three favorite TikTok creators include:

