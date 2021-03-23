A Battle Creek man heard "voices" telling him to make a bomb and allegedly wanted to target the Michigan Capitol building, Kalamazoo, or Jackson areas.

"One bad day away" is what a 20-year-old Battle Creek man allegedly told police of making and using a bomb. Tyler W. Grosser was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court on Monday on a charge of possession of bombs with unlawful intent, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. Grosser faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Grosser allegedly told Battle Creek Police that he was thinking about building and exploding a bomb and was within a week of following through when police intervened. Police say they found Grosser was in possession of enough material to build an explosive device.

During the arrangement, it was learned that the suspect had a documented mental health condition. Grosser had been taking medication to treat the effects of the condition but had discontinued the use of the medication 2 to 3 months ago. That's when it's alleged, "the voices" started telling him to do various things.

Grosser is alleged to have told police that he wanted to detonate his homemade explosives in a populated area to see what kind of carnage would result. He then allegedly changed his mind and began wanting to blow up a building.

Grosser owned an SKS semi-automatic carbine assault-rifle which was found to be fully loaded in his vehicle. He also ordered and was awaiting delivery of 800 rounds of ammunition.

Detectives say Grosser began ordering the bomb-making components about a month ago. He told police that he had been having random thoughts at night about blowing up people and building and began researching how to build different bombs like the ones used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing as well as those used by the Irish Republican Army.

Investigators believe Grosser was a credible threat and members of the Battle Creek Police Department Bomb Squad inspected the materials and consulted with federal authorities and said Grosser had everything needed to build a powerful bomb, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. Other items seized from his home on Jacaranda Drive and vehicle include knives, a flare gun, airsoft, and BB guns, two cell phones, a computer, and a U.S. Army Improvised Munitions Handbook.

Google Satellite

Tyler W. Grosser was arrested on Friday, March 19 after he was released from a psychiatric hospital in Indiana. The investigation into Grosser's activity began on March 5 after a tip was submitted to Silent Observer that Grosser was purchasing materials to make a bomb.

Grosser is being held on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary examination is scheduled for April 9.