Battle Creek Man Pleads Guilty to Impregnating 12-Year-Old Girl

A Battle Creek man pleads guilty to impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

Dawson Tyler Burk pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, according to WOOD tv. Burk was originally charged in August 2019 after he pushed the pregnant 12-year-old into a fence. At the time, the victim had recently told him she was pregnant and he was the father of the baby.

Get our free mobile app

On August 16, 2019, an assault was reported to the Battle Creek Police Department involving a 12-year-old girl as the victim. The suspect was identified as an ex-boyfriend of the girl, a then 20-year-old Burk. Battle Creek Police Detectives had been investigating allegations of sexual assault on the 12-year-old since late June of 2019 after the girl said she was pregnant.

Battle Creek Police received a report from Child Protection Services and learned that there was reason to believe she had sexual contact with Burk.

A detective contacted Burk on July 22, 2019, and Burk told the detective the girl told him she was 18. He said he ended the relationship when he learned of her age.

On August 16, 2019, police were called to the 100 block of North Bedford Road in Battle Creek where the victim said she was with her brother and her brother's girlfriend when the Burk approached them on his bike and pushed the victim into a fence. He then allegedly said, "I'm going to make you get rid of that baby." Burk fled the scene before police arrived.

Two other counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct will be dismissed at sentencing, which is scheduled for November 1, 2021.

Burk was also charged with aggravated assault for pushing the 12-year-old victim. He has a jury trial for that charge scheduled for October 8, 2021.