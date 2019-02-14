Authorities in Battle Creek are attempting to track down a man who allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend while she was at work.

The Battle Creek Enquirer says that the Battle Creek Police were called to the Speedway gas station on Columbia Ave. around 1:06am Tuesday, after the 18-year-old woman says her former boyfriend entered the store and put something against her back that she thought was a gun. The woman, who is eight months pregnant, says he threatened to shoot her, with her commenting that he would also be shooting his unborn child. The man left, but then came back, and allegedly walked behind the counter, slapped her in the face and smashed her phone.

It was not disclosed if police knew whether the object the man allegedly held against her back was actually a firearm.

Police are now seeking a warrant for the 18-year-old man in connection to this attack. A description of this suspect wasn't available.